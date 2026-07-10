The preliminary hearing in the Tyler Robinson case has been adjourned until September 1 at 10:00 a.m. MDT, when the court will hear oral arguments before deciding whether prosecutors have established probable cause to move the case to trial.

The slides that follow provide a fact-based summary of the evidence and developments presented during this week’s hearing.

If you’re genuinely interested in understanding this case, there’s no substitute for reviewing the actual court proceedings. Short clips, headlines, and commentary often capture only fragments of the evidence. Whenever possible, watch the hearings, read the court filings, and evaluate the complete record before drawing conclusions.

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