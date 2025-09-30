Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

Pearl Nash
8h

Thank you so much so much Britt! Praying the TRUTH bis revealed!!!

Ute Heggen
9h

What Charlie Kirk and many Christians do not understand is this. You have to speak and read Arabic to know what's going on in the tribal clans of Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Jordan and the Arab areas of Samaria and Judea (aka West Bank), because there is an Islamist policy to lie and deceive and sign agreements you have no intention of honoring. The West has continually pushed Israel into a corner to sign on to agreements, like the Oslo Accords, which their Arab partners have no intention of living up to. The Palestinian leaders obsessive focus for decades has been on kidnapping Jews and holding them ransom, using them as human shields for their imperialist goals. If you listen to the imams in the Middle East and in the US, you'll find out from their Arabic side that they also want Spain back.

