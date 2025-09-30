Britt Mayer discusses a controversial letter allegedly written by Charlie Kirk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The letter reveals Kirk’s nuanced views on Israel, emphasizing the importance of communication strategies to counter misinformation and engage younger generations. Britt analyzes Kirk’s recommendations for improving Israel’s messaging and highlights the complexities of his position amidst pressures from both pro-Israel and anti-Israel camps.
Read the letter here: https://www.scribd.com/document/924955773/Kirk-Letter
Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, YouTube, X & Apple Pods
Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you so much so much Britt! Praying the TRUTH bis revealed!!!
What Charlie Kirk and many Christians do not understand is this. You have to speak and read Arabic to know what's going on in the tribal clans of Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Jordan and the Arab areas of Samaria and Judea (aka West Bank), because there is an Islamist policy to lie and deceive and sign agreements you have no intention of honoring. The West has continually pushed Israel into a corner to sign on to agreements, like the Oslo Accords, which their Arab partners have no intention of living up to. The Palestinian leaders obsessive focus for decades has been on kidnapping Jews and holding them ransom, using them as human shields for their imperialist goals. If you listen to the imams in the Middle East and in the US, you'll find out from their Arabic side that they also want Spain back.