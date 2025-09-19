Episode 59 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. This is an important episode, especially in light of the events of the last two weeks and the emotional impact on our youth. If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review wherever you listen.

In this important conversation, Britt Mayer discusses the rapid development of artificial intelligence, particularly focusing on its implications for parenting and mental health. The tragic story of Adam Raine, a teenager who died by suicide after interacting with ChatGPT, emphasizes the potential dangers of AI.

Britt emphasizes the need for parents to understand AI's impact on youth, implement practical strategies for monitoring AI use, and consider the Christian perspective on mental health and technology.

The conversation concludes with historical warnings about the relationship between technology and humanity, urging a proactive approach to safeguarding children in a digital age.

Please support the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep building and bringing you what you need to know in culture, politics, health & faith. Uncensored. Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠https://resistancecandles.com/⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

Please subscribe, like and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share