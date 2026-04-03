Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyn's avatar
Lyn
3d

This is my son's pastor. I got to listen to him once in person and I can understand why his church is having such great growth. Very based, very biblical. Just found your podcast, and am going to listen to this program on my phone on your program.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Britt Mayer
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rooted Wings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture