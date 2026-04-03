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The most important questions for us to wrestle with: who was Jesus and are His claims True?

In a world where anxiety has become the default setting for millions of Americans, Easter offers something far more powerful than temporary coping strategies or positive thinking. It confronts fear head-on with the historical reality of an empty tomb and a risen Savior.

Recent data paints a sobering picture: nearly 19-23% of U.S. adults experience anxiety disorders each year, with many reporting heightened worry about finances, current events, job security, and the future. Yet in the midst of this cultural moment, the resurrection of Jesus stands as the ultimate answer: not a feel-good slogan, but a life-altering truth that changes everything.

I recently sat down with Pastor Jonny Ardavanis, Lead Teaching Pastor at Stonebridge Bible Church and founder of Dial In Ministries, for a timely Easter conversation. Jonny is also the author of Consider the Lilies: Finding Perfect Peace in the Character of God, a book that invites readers to move from worry to worship by fixing their eyes on who God is. I HIGHLY recommend this book.

The Personal Power of the Resurrection

Jonny shared how the reality of Christ’s resurrection has shaped his own life and ministry; from mentoring students at The Master’s University and Hume Lake Christian Camps to launching Dial In Ministries in 2020 and now pastoring in Franklin, Tennessee.

When anxiety feels overwhelming, Jonny points believers back to the empty tomb. The resurrection doesn’t just promise life after death—it proves that God’s promises are trustworthy, that sin and death have been defeated, and that nothing in this world has the final word.

As he explained, the gospel’s claim that Jesus rose from the dead directly addresses the root of modern anxiety: the fear of death, loss, uncertainty, and judgment. Because Christ conquered the grave, we can face today’s chaos with genuine peace.

Finding Peace in God’s Character

Much of our conversation centered on the message of Jonny’s book Consider the Lilies. Drawing from Jesus’ words in Matthew 6, Jonny challenges the common advice to “just stop worrying.” Instead, Scripture calls us to replace anxiety by dwelling on the character of our heavenly Father - His sovereignty, compassion, faithfulness, and provision.

The resurrection serves as the ultimate validation of that character. If Jesus rose from the dead, He can certainly be trusted with our daily struggles, our futures, and our fears.

Assurance, Culture, and Bold Faith

We also discussed practical markers of genuine faith, the assurance the resurrection provides, and how believers can stand firm in a culture filled with nonstop fear-based messaging.

Jonny addressed the recent surge in Catholic conversions (with reports of nearly 180,000 adult converts in 2025, the highest in nearly two decades) and offered a clear Reformed perspective on justification, assurance of salvation, and why the 5 solas, including sola fide and sola scriptura, offer a firm foundation for peace that performance-based systems cannot.

The conversation wasn’t abstract theology. Jonny offered relatable, Scripture-saturated steps listeners can take this Easter week to let the resurrection reshape their fears into hope.

From this episode:

@rooted.wings Britt Mayer on Instagram: "The most important questions for us …

Why the Resurrection Changes Everything

At the heart of the interview, Jonny anchored us in this truth: the resurrection isn’t just a historical event, it launches God’s new creation, defeats sin and death, validates every promise of God, and transforms how we live right now.

As the Apostle Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 15, if Christ has not been raised, our faith is futile and we are still in our sins. But because He has risen, anxiety does not get the last word. Our future is secure.

Whether you’re battling persistent worry, walking through grief, or simply feeling the weight of uncertain times, the empty tomb offers unshakable hope.

Listen to the Full Episode

This Easter conversation is filled with biblical depth, personal insight, and practical encouragement. If you’re looking for real hope that goes beyond self-help, I highly recommend listening to the full episode.

You can also explore more from Pastor Jonny at Dial In Ministries or pick up a copy of Consider the Lilies.

This Easter, may the reality of the risen Christ bring you perfect peace in the character of God.

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What did you think of the episode? Drop a comment or share which part spoke to you most. And if you’re struggling with anxiety, know that you’re not alone and the resurrection means your story isn’t over.

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