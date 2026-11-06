This new weekly episode is made for mamas who don’t have time to chase down all the news. I cover what you need to know to understand the times and to keep a family rooted in wisdom and truth.

In under 20 minutes, I make sense of what happened this week in culture, politics, faith and health. We end with a weekly question for the audience to chat about and one feel-good story.

Airs weekly on The Britt Mayer Show wherever you get your podcasts!

THIS WEEK:

We will keep cutting through the noise with conviction, and faithful integrity. Thank-you for your support!

Producer/PR inquiries: lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

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