Host Britt Mayer breaks down today’s Trump Administration’s huge announcement to end all funding for research using fetal tissue from aborted babies, marking a significant pro-life victory. The conversation explores the implications of this policy change, the ethical alternatives to fetal tissue research, and the reactions from both pro-life advocates and critics. Mayer emphasizes the importance of ethical stewardship of taxpayer dollars and the need for scientific progress that aligns with moral values.

What you need to know, in under 15 minutes.

Referenced in this episode:

Development of humanized mouse and rat models with full-thickness human skin and autologous immune cells Source: Scientific Reports (Nature, 2020)

GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project (GUDMAP) Source: University of Pittsburgh NIH grant applications (2016-2020)

Low-ischemia fetal tissue collection protocols Source: University of Pittsburgh grant documents and related studies

BLT (bone-liver-thymus) humanized mouse models Source: NIH-funded University of Pittsburgh research (including 2020 Scientific Reports study)

