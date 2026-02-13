Episode 78 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this conversation, Britt Mayer and Jeremy Miller of Visit Ministries discuss the urgent need for churches to engage with vulnerable youth in their communities. They explore the challenges faced by young people today, including the impact of social media, family dynamics, and mental health issues. Jeremy shares his journey in youth ministry, the unique model of teen centers, and the importance of building relationships with young people. The discussion emphasizes the need for churches to step up and create family-like environments for youth, addressing cultural issues and providing mentorship. Jeremy encourages churches to take action and offers practical steps for outreach.

This episode is an important one for every church leader to hear.

from this episode:

@rooted.wings Britt Mayer on Instagram: "Episode 78 “THE KIDS ARE NOT OK - RE…

Follow Jeremy:

Visit Ministries Website:⁠ ⁠⁠visitministries.org⁠

Visit Ministries YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@visitministries⁠

Visit Ministries Newsletter Signup: ⁠https://www.visitministries.org/newsletter-signup⁠

Support the Mission: ⁠https://www.visitministries.org/donate⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things

Share