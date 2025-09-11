The Legacy of Charlie Kirk, a special episode just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X
In this poignant special episode, Britt Mayer reflects on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an unmatched voice of our generation, and its implications for America. She shares personal anecdotes about Kirk's character, his commitment to free speech, and the profound impact he had on the youth and the church. The conversation serves as a call to action for listeners to embrace courage, truth, and the importance of free speech as a bedrock to our society.
Special article by Britt on this watershed moment here:
If you are a high school student, college student, or homeschooler and want to start a TPUSA chapter here is how.
Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel launched a GiveSendGo on behalf of Erika and the Kirk children and are seeding it with $1 million from Alp:
https://www.givesendgo.com/inlovingmemoryofcharlie
Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Not so much in agreement with the GiveSendGo that Carlson and Patel have “set up for Charlie Kirk’s widow and children”. From much of what I have read Charlie knew of the possibility of his demise. That he did not set up a some sort of financial provisions for his wife and children to “be taken care of” upon his death, I find hard to believe. Turning Point USA is a large and profitable organization, with some heavy duty ‘benefactors’ and lots of employees. Kirk was likely a wealthy man. It’s feels a bit ‘grifty’ to me.