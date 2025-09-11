The Legacy of Charlie Kirk, a special episode just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X

In this poignant special episode, Britt Mayer reflects on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an unmatched voice of our generation, and its implications for America. She shares personal anecdotes about Kirk's character, his commitment to free speech, and the profound impact he had on the youth and the church. The conversation serves as a call to action for listeners to embrace courage, truth, and the importance of free speech as a bedrock to our society.

Special article by Britt on this watershed moment ⁠here⁠:

If you are a high school student, college student, or homeschooler and want to start a TPUSA chapter here is how.

Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel launched a GiveSendGo on behalf of Erika and the Kirk children and are seeding it with $1 million from Alp:

https://www.givesendgo.com/inlovingmemoryofcharlie

