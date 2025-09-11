Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

Frontera Lupita
Not so much in agreement with the GiveSendGo that Carlson and Patel have “set up for Charlie Kirk’s widow and children”. From much of what I have read Charlie knew of the possibility of his demise. That he did not set up a some sort of financial provisions for his wife and children to “be taken care of” upon his death, I find hard to believe. Turning Point USA is a large and profitable organization, with some heavy duty ‘benefactors’ and lots of employees. Kirk was likely a wealthy man. It’s feels a bit ‘grifty’ to me.

