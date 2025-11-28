Episode 69 is now live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this episode of the Britt Mayer Show, Britt sits down with S.D. Smith, the acclaimed author of the Green Ember series. The conversation explores how Smith’s tales of courage, virtue, and hope offer an antidote to the negative cultural influences concerning many parents today. Smith discusses his journey into writing, the inspiration behind his beloved series, and the profound impact his stories have had on children and families, especially in nurturing faith and resilience. The discussion also delves into the importance of good storytelling in children’s literature, its power to shape moral imagination, and the need for positive male role models. Smith’s latest book, ‘Helmer and the Dragon Tomb,’ is highlighted for its portrayal of noble masculinity and further brings attention to the ongoing mission of providing stories that reflect and encourage virtuous living.

About S.D. Smith:

S. D. Smith is the author of ⁠The Green Ember Series⁠, a million+ selling adventure saga featuring heroic #RabbitsWithSwords. The Green Ember spent time as the number one bestselling audiobook in the world on Audible. In 2025, Smith authored a new adventure novel and wrote its video-gamization story. ⁠Green Ember: Helmer in the Dragon Tomb ⁠is the first time a novel and its video game have released at the same time. He is also the author of the madcap ⁠Mooses with Bazookas: And Other Stories Children Should Never Read⁠ as well as the touching throwback adventure, ⁠The Found Boys⁠. Finally, he has co-authored two fantasy adventure novels with his son (J. C. Smith), ⁠Jack Zulu and the Waylander’s Key⁠ and ⁠Jack Zulu and the Girl with Golden Wings⁠.

Smith’s stories are captivating readers across the globe who are hungry for “new stories with an old soul.” Though packed with old school virtue and moral imagination, Smith doesn’t merely create “safe” stories, but bold, daring, truthful tales of light that help shape children who become dangerous—⁠dangerous to the darkness⁠.

More: ⁠https://sdsmith.com/⁠

Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

Please subscribe, leave a good review and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share