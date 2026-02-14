Complete with spoilers, this is 15 minutes of what you need to know!

In this special review, Britt Mayer delves into the depths of Emily Bronte's "Wuthering Heights," exploring its themes of obsession, revenge, and redemption. She discusses the book's complex characters, particularly Heathcliff and Catherine, and contrasts the rich narrative with the shortcomings of its film adaptation. Mayer emphasizes the importance of reading the book to grasp its true essence and warns against the misrepresentation in the movie.



