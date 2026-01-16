Episode 75 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this compelling episode of The Britt Mayer Show, host Britt Mayer sits down with Christina Hildebrand, Founder and President of A Voice for Choice Advocacy (AVFCA) for an in-depth conversation about the state of medical freedom in California amid ongoing fights over vaccine legislation, personal choice, and informed consent - and what is coming in 2026!

The discussion traces the evolution of medical freedom efforts in California over the past decade, highlighting how landmark bills have progressively tightened restrictions on exemptions—particularly medical ones—while facing heavy opposition from well-funded groups like the California Medical Association and pharmaceutical industry interests. Christina shares insights into the intense lobbying dynamics that shape health policy, the erosion of public trust in medical institutions (especially post-COVID), and the confusion many parents face due to conflicting federal and state vaccine guidelines.

Covered in this episode:

The critical role of titer testing as an alternative to routine vaccinations

Massive legal battles over religious exemptions and broader exemption rights that could dramatically impact California in the coming months

How mamas (and dads) can advocate for change without becoming overwhelmed

THERE IS HOPE, YET, IN CA!

Christina emphasizes the need for persistent advocacy—building relationships with legislators, raising public awareness, and staying engaged in the legislative process—to push back against restrictive policies and protect individual rights.

The episode blends serious analysis with moments of hope and resilience, as Christina shares silver linings against the current California landscape feeling increasingly dystopian.

Whether you’re deeply involved in medical freedom advocacy or simply seeking a clearer understanding of California’s vaccine policies, this conversation offers valuable context, hope, and a call to continued action.

About Christina Hildebrand:

In 2015, in response to SB277 (school vaccine mandate law in California), Christina founded A Voice for Choice Advocacy (AVFCA). Subsequently, she hired a lobbyist in Sacramento, with whom she spent every Monday–Wednesday during the legislative session, lobbying against SB277 and SB792 (child care employee vaccine mandate bill). Christina then founded A Voice for Choice, Inc. (AVFC) in order to further the mission to educate, advocate, and empower people to know their health rights in California. Over the past eight years, Christina has ensured professional growth to AVFCA and AVFC, resulting in two organizations leading the fight for your and your children’s health rights.

