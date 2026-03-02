THE TEA - Headlines Wrap-Up By Moms For Moms
Britt & Linds | Ep 1
Episode 1 of THE TEA on The Britt Mayer Show is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X!
If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!
In this first episode of The Tea on The Britt Mayer Show, Britt & Producer Lindsay unpack the biggest headlines affecting families, culture, and faith - covering government policies on glyphosate and AI companionship to patriotic celebrations and school reforms. Tune in for insights, biblical perspective, and practical takeaways to navigate today’s chaotic world with confidence.Key topics:
The implications of Trump’s EO on glyphosate production and national security
The rise of AI companions and “technosexual relationships” among young adults
Cultural pushback on American patriotism highlighted by the Winter Olympics
Recent school reforms in California: tech bans and AI-driven private schools
The symbolism and significance of the 2026 USA Winter Olympics hockey victory
Reflection on decorum, unity, and patriotism during the State of the Union address
From episode 1:
Mentioned in this episode:
Jeremy Miller interview -
Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:
https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things
Please subscribe, leave a good review and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.
The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X & YouTube.
Producer/PR Inquiries: lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com
Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.