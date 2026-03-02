Episode 1 of THE TEA on The Britt Mayer Show is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this first episode of The Tea on The Britt Mayer Show, Britt & Producer Lindsay unpack the biggest headlines affecting families, culture, and faith - covering government policies on glyphosate and AI companionship to patriotic celebrations and school reforms. Tune in for insights, biblical perspective, and practical takeaways to navigate today’s chaotic world with confidence.Key topics:

The implications of Trump’s EO on glyphosate production and national security

The rise of AI companions and “technosexual relationships” among young adults

Cultural pushback on American patriotism highlighted by the Winter Olympics

Recent school reforms in California: tech bans and AI-driven private schools

The symbolism and significance of the 2026 USA Winter Olympics hockey victory

Reflection on decorum, unity, and patriotism during the State of the Union address

