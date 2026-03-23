Episode 2 of THE TEA on The Britt Mayer Show is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this episode of The Tea on The Britt Mayer Show, Britt & Producer Lindsay unpack the biggest headlines affecting families, culture, and faith - covering the latest polls for the midterms and the SPICY California race for Governor, massive parental rights victories - and what this means for you now, homeschooling trends, and the rise of skilled trades in America. This episode offers practical insights for moms navigating today's complex world, emphasizing faith, community, and proactive engagement. Key topics:

All eyes on November! Midterm Congress projections - what this all means, and why California is a state to watch

CA Governor race is heating up with surprising polls!

Parent-bond erosion VS homeschooling rise, what this means practically

Supreme Court CA parental rights ruling - HUGE win for parents

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Her Best Life Retreat - and why forking over $3k isn’t worth it

Plumbers & HVAC owners becoming millionaires: the rise of The Trades

Honoring Major Alex Klinner

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