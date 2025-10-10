Episode 62 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! Please subscribe, share and leave a 5 star review. It helps us grow!

In this episode, Britt Mayer and Season Johnson, FNTP discuss the truth, challenges and triumphs of navigating childhood cancer. Season shares her personal journey as a mother, Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner & Integrative Health Practitioner whose son was diagnosed with leukemia, emphasizing the importance of nutrition, emotional support, and integrative approaches to healing. They explore the complexities of the conventional medical system, the role of AI in future cancer treatments, and the need for community support for families facing these challenges. The conversation aims to empower parents with knowledge and hope, encouraging them to advocate for their children’s health and well-being.

