Britt Mayer is joined by Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring, board-certified psychiatrist and a leading expert in psychiatric drug side effects and withdrawal, to discuss the over-prescription of SSRIs to youth, the historical context of mental health treatment, the concerning trends in mental health among children and adolescents... and what parents can do about it. The discussion also covers the impact of childhood vaccines on children’s health, the different challenges faced by boys and girls in the current educational and social-media-obsessed environment, and the importance of exploring alternatives to medication. Dr. Witt-Doerring advocates for a holistic approach to mental health in this conversation every parents needs to hear.

From episode 81:

Disclaimer: This podcast episode is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Discussions about SSRIs, kids’ mental health, and psychiatric medications are not a substitute for professional care. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized advice—never make treatment decisions based solely on this content. We encourage open, informed conversations about these topics, but individual circumstances vary, and personalized guidance from a licensed provider is essential.

Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring is a board-certified psychiatrist and a leading expert in psychiatric drug side effects and withdrawal. He is the CEO and Medical Director of TaperClinic, where he oversees all aspects of patient care, supervises clinical staff, develops individualized tapering protocols, and works directly with patients experiencing complex withdrawal syndromes. His mission is to provide safe, evidence-informed care for those seeking to reduce or discontinue psychiatric medications.

