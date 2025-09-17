Through The Valley, a special episode just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X

Britt Mayer sits down with Pastor Costi Hinn to discuss the emotional turmoil following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. They explore themes of grief, the role of the church, the importance of community, and the call to action in the face of adversity. The discussion emphasizes the need for righteous anger, the historical context of martyrdom, and the hope for revival that can emerge from tragedy. They also highlight the significance of finding a good church and the power of the gospel in overcoming evil with good.

More on Pastor Costi Hinn:

Costi W. Hinn serves as the Teaching Pastor of Shepherd’s House Bible Church in Chandler, Arizona, and is the Founder and President of For The Gospel, an online ministry dedicated to providing sound biblical doctrine for everyday people. He is the author of several books, including Knowing the Spirit, More Than A Healer and God, Greed, and the (Prosperity) Gospel, including his forthcoming book, Walking in God’s Will, (Release: March 2025).

Alongside his wife, Christyne, Costi has co-authored multiple children’s books, such as In Jesus’ Name I Pray and The King Who Found His Self-Control, and their latest title, The Farmer Who Chose to Plant Kindness, (Release: January 2025).

Costi is currently completing his doctorate at The Master’s Seminary. He and Christyne are the joyful parents of six children.

https://www.forthegospel.org/costi-hinn

https://www.shepherdsaz.org/

Mentioned in this episode:

"Do Not Fear Them" Sunday 9/14 Sermon: https://www.shepherdsaz.org/sermons/6z7dnjjm6z8happ-76fdl-zf7xg-lkj96-nskaj-j2wd6-wf3zn-bpsgx-8xx3b-t3ew4-eapym-mbdpy-x78dp-8p9tb-5sm3t-fgcmk-ahcpj-s8d7y

Find a Bible-believing Church:

https://www.9marks.org/church-search/

https://church.founders.org/

https://tms.edu/find-a-church/

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

