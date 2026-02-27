Episode 80 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Buckle up for this one! Seth Gruber joins Britt Mayer to discuss the current state of the pro-life movement following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He highlights the challenges faced by the movement, including the increase in abortions despite the legal changes. Gruber emphasizes the need for legal consequences for women who choose abortion, arguing that this would create a deterrent. This raw no-holds-barred episode also touches on the cultural and spiritual implications of abortion, the historical context of abortion laws in America, and the influence of feminism on societal values. Seth explains the deep connections between culture, family, and faith, emphasizing the importance of understanding historical influences on modern society. They discuss the role of Marxism, the Frankfurt School, and the sexual revolution in shaping contemporary views on family and gender. Gruber encourages young men to reclaim their roles in society and emphasizes the necessity of strong families in combating cultural chaos. The discussion culminates in a reflection on the inversion of values surrounding abortion and the need for a return to foundational truths.

From ep 80:

