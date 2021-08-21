What you need to know in culture, politics, health & faith: uncensored. 100% independent journalism straight to you, no filter. The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X & YouTube.

Producer/PR Inquiries: lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com.

Britt Mayer is an independent journalist and host of The Britt Mayer Show based in California, focusing on the important intersection of culture, politics, health and faith.

Britt gained recognition with her critical reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic when she grew a strong following and became a trusted voice of dissent. Her work in publishing uncensored data and analysis that ultimately pushed back on the overwhelming lockstep narrative carried on to her work now to provide ethical, fair, honest journalism on the important issues of our time.

Britt’s work spans culture, politics, faith and health and she is a regular independent contributor to national and independent news shows.

Passionate about uncensored news, healthy debate and free speech, Britt advocates for transparent journalism as a cornerstone of a healthy republic. She remains an unbought and truly independent journalist.

Social Media

Britt’s work consistently, organically reaches more than 24 million monthly through The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X, YouTube and Rooted.Wings on Instagram, X and Substack.

Why subscribe here?

Subscribe for free to The Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon and get full access to the newsletter and Carrier Pigeon website with archived stories and bonus content for paid subscribers. Your support helps us keep building a truly independent news community and show with incredible guests.

Stay up-to-date

Click the “home” tab above for a catalogue write-ups and podcast episodes covering all you need to know in politics, culture, faith and health. You won’t have to worry about missing anything when you subscribe: every new drop from the Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon goes directly to your inbox.

Know the times in which you live

The Rooted Wings mission is to provide unfiltered independent news, directly to you. Know what’s really going on so you can thrive with deep roots and strong wings.

-Britt

Founder of Rooted Wings & Host of The Britt Mayer Show

Press Inquiries: lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com